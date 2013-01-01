DietPi v8.9 has been released

Check out all changes

Replaced raspberrypi-sys-mods package, skipping parts unnecessary on DietPi. Hardened host key verification for DietPi SSH server. Skipping GOPATH on Go installs. Bumped HAProxy, phpBB and NoMachine to latest versions.

Release notes
DietPi logo

DietPi | Minimal image at its core

Highly optimised minimal Debian OS

DietPi is extremely lightweight at its core, with features of low process/memory footprint and DietPi-RAMlog installed by default, to get the maximum performance from your device.

Feather

DietPi-Software

Installs and optimises popular software for you

Quickly and easily install popular software "ready to run" and optimised for your system. Gone are the days of reading 5+ page guides, DietPi does everything for you, giving you more time to enjoy the software you require.

Software image

DietPi | Benchmarks

All devices benchmarked (CPU/IO)

Looking to purchase a new SBC device? Curious to see which devices perform best? With thanks to our end users, you can now view and compare DietPi-Benchmark results for all devices.

DietPi logo

DietPi - features overview

View comparisons with other distributions

DietPi is more than just a minimal image.

Truly Optimised

DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian OS, highly optimised for minimal CPU and RAM resource usage, ensuring your SBC always runs at its maximum potential.

Simple interface

DietPi programs use lightweight Whiptail menus. Spend less time staring at the command line, more time enjoying your Pi.

DietPi-Software

Quickly and easily install popular software "ready to run" and optimised for your system. Only the software you need is installed.

DietPi-Config

Quickly and effortlessly customise your device's hardware and software settings for your needs, including network connection and localisation setup.

DietPi-Backup

Quickly and easily backup or restore your DietPi system.

Logging System Choices

You decide how much logging you need. Get a performance boost with DietPi-RAMlog, or, rsyslog and logrotate for log critical servers.

DietPi-Services Control

Control which installed software has higher or lower priority levels: nice, affinity, policy scheduler and more.

DietPi-Update System

DietPi automatically checks for updates and informs you when they are available. Update instantly, without having to write a new image.

DietPi-Automation

Allows you to completely automate a DietPi installation with no user input. Simply by configuring dietpi.txt before powering on.

Download

Give your single-board computer lightweight justice

View DietPi-Benchmark scores for all devices

username: root password: dietpi

Raspberry Pi

CPU:BCM2835 ARMv6 RPi1 - BCM2711 ARMv8 RPi4
RAM:256 MiB RPi1 - 8 GiB RPi4

ARMv6 32-bit image:Download
Uses the Raspbian package repository and works on ALL Raspberry Pi models. Use this image if unsure!
ARMv7 32-bit image:Download
Uses the Debian package repository and does NOT work on Raspberry Pi 1 and Zero (1) models.
ARMv8 64-bit image:Download
Uses the Debian package repository and does NOT work on Raspberry Pi 1, Zero (1) and Raspberry Pi 2 v1.1 models.
Amiberry ARMv6 image:Download
This image installs and boots into Amiberry automatically on first boot.
Allo GUI ARMv7 image:Download
This image has our Allo web GUI and audiophile software pre-installed.
Raspberry Pi photo

Odroid C1

CPU:Amlogic S805 1.5 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:1 GiB DDR3
Known issues:No HDMI output, serial console only
No eMMC support, limited USB hot-plug support

The Odroid C1 is esteemed to be the most powerful low-cost single board computer available, as well as being an extremely versatile device. Featuring a quad-core Amlogic processor, advanced Mali GPU, and Gigabit Ethernet, it can function as a home theater set-top box, a general purpose computer for web browsing, gaming and socializing, a compact tool for college or office work, a prototyping device for hardware tinkering, a controller for home automation, a workstation for software development, and much more.

Odroid C1 photo

Odroid C2

CPU:Amlogic S905 1.54 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB DDR3

In our eyes, the Odroid C2 is the best "all round" SBC on the market today. Exceptional CPU and LAN performance which is great for multiple uses. Couple the C2 with an eMMC module and you'll experience next-level SBC filesystem performance at up to 140 MiB/s transfer rates. The C2 is innovative SBC perfection, and, because of its excellent all round performance, we even have a few dedicated to daily DietPi testing.

Odroid C2 photo

Odroid XU3/XU4/MC1/HC1/HC2

CPU:Samsung Exynos5422 2.0/1.4 GHz | 8 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB DDR3

The XU4 is a powerhouse performance monster SBC and features USB 3.0, which makes it great for a NAS system. However, the XU4 does suffer from excessive heat at full load, you can expect 3-5 seconds at full load, before thermal throttling kicks in @ 95'c and reduces clocks. Aside from this, the XU4 is one of the most powerful SBC on the market today and features a much welcomed USB 3.0 support. It also looks great with Odroid-CloudShell and DietPi-CloudShell stats!

Odroid XU4 photo

PINE A64

CPU:Allwinner A64 1.2 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:512 MiB - 2 GiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet

PINE A64 was the worlds first "kickstarted" SBC (AFAIK). Featuring a 64-bit CPU and up to 2 GiB RAM with Gbit Ethernet. The PINE A64 shows promise for future kickstarted SBCs, albeit, the PINE A64 board is somewhat cumbersome.

PINE A64 photo

NanoPi NEO

CPU:Allwinner H3 1.0 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:256 MiB - 512 MiB DDR3
NET:100 Mbit Ethernet

Small SBC with lots of features.

NanoPi NEO photo

NanoPi NEO Air

CPU:Allwinner H3 1.0 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:512 MiB DDR3
NET:Onboard WiFi 4 (802.11n)
Storage:8 GiB eMMC

Small SBC with lots of features.

NanoPi NEO Air photo

NanoPi M1/T1

CPU:Allwinner H3 1.2/1.5 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:512 MiB - 1 GiB DDR3
Storage:T1: 8 GiB eMMC

Small SBC with lots of features.

NanoPi M1 photo

NanoPi M2/T2

CPU:Samsung S5P4418 1.4 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:1 GiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet

Small SBC with lots of features.

NanoPi M2 photo

NanoPi M3/T3

CPU:Samsung S5P6818 1.4 GHz | 8 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth

Small SBC with lots of features. 8 core powerhouse, great for multi-threaded programs like Plex Media Server

NanoPi M3 photo

Pinebook

CPU:Allwinner A64 1.1 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB DDR3
NET:WiFi
Storage:eMMC

The Pinebook is a phenomenal Linux laptop with exceptional build quality that rivals £300+ laptops. The unit is fitted with an exceptionally bright 1080p IPS screen, eMMC and onboard WiFi.

When considering all this only costs $99, you'd be silly not to pick one up. Highly recommended for anyone who loves SBCs with an expected light workload use. An ARM laptop done right, and then some!

Pinebook photo

Hyper-V

RAM:1 GiB | Can be changed

The Hyper-V virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.

Hyper-V logo

Parallels

RAM:1 GiB | Can be changed

The Parallels virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.

Parallels logo

UTM

RAM:1 GiB | Can be changed

The UTM virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.

UTM logo

Proxmox

ARCH:x86_64

The Proxmox virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.

Proxmox logo

Odroid N2(+)

CPU:Amlogic S922X 2.0(2.4) GHz | 6 cores | ARMv8
RAM:4 GiB DDR4 1320 MHz
NET:Gbit Ethernet
Storage:eMMC socket

Hardkernel's next generation "high-end" SBC is finally here! The fastest ARM SBC we have ever tested. Excellent performance and thermals at a reasonable price range.

Odroid N2 photo

VMware/ESXi

RAM:1 GiB | Can be changed

VMX appliance:Download
This appliance can be used with VMware Workstation Player/Pro and Fusion.
OVA appliance:Download
This appliance can be used with VMware vSphere and ESXi.

The VMware virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.

VMware logo

VirtualBox

RAM:1 GiB | Can be changed

The VirtualBox virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.

VirtualBox logo

ROCK Pi 4

CPU:Rockchip RK3399 1.8/1.4 GHz | 6 cores | ARMv8
RAM:1 GiB - 4 GiB LPDDR4@3200 MiB/s
NET:Gbit Ethernet
Storage:eMMC socket

Compared to other RK3399 SBCs, this one is small sized, like the Raspberry Pi.

ROCK Pi 4 photo

ZeroPi

CPU:Allwinner H3 Cortex-A7 1.2 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:256 MiB - 512 MiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet

ZeroPi photo

Sparky SBC (Allo)

CPU:Actions semiconductor S500 1.1 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:1 GiB DDR3
USB:3.0
Storage:eMMC socket

DL Allo GUI image:Download
This image has our Allo web GUI and audiophile software pre-installed.

The Allo Sparky SBC is unique, in the way its been designed for Audiophile usage at its core. By attaching a Kali Reclocker, Allo Piano DAC and Volt+, this system becomes the ultimate in high end audio quality and playback. If you love your audio and want the very best in audio quality, Sparky SBC coupled with the available audio HATs, is the complete Audiophile SBC solution.

Sparky SBC photo

ASUS Tinker Board

CPU:Rockchip RK3288 1.8 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:2 GiB Dual Channel DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
Storage:eMMC socket (model S only), SDIO 3.0 (fast)

Here come the giants "ASUS" with their first SBC on the market. It provides excellent performance as a SBC with its 1.8 GHz CPU and SDIO 3.0 for fast SD transfer rates. The S model contains an additional onboard eMMC module with write speeds of 70 MiB/s and read speeds of 150 MiB/s. A highly recommended SBC.

ASUS Tinker Board photo

NanoPi Fire3

CPU:Samsung S5P6818 1.4 GHz | 8 cores | ARMv8
RAM:1 GiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet

The NanoPi M3's "Mini-Me". 8 core powerhouse, great for multi-threaded programs like Plex Media Server, all wrapped up into a nano sized SBC device. The CPU runs hot under full CPU load, so if you plan to run this at full load, make sure to obtain an upgraded heat sink (as the default is insufficient).

NanoPi Fire3 photo

NanoPi M1 Plus

CPU:Allwinner H3 1.2 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:512 MiB - 1 GiB DDR3
NET:WiFi, Bluetooth
Storage:eMMC socket

Small SBC with lots of features.

NanoPi M1 Plus photo

NanoPi NEO2

CPU:Allwinner H5 1.2 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:512 MiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet

An upgrade to the original Nano NEO, now features H5 64-bit CPU and Gbit LAN. Quite possibly the smallest (and cutest) SBC on the market. Great for headless/IoT/NAS/server/HiFi projects and showing old friends how small computers have become.

NanoPi NEO2 photo

NanoPi K1 Plus

CPU:Allwinner H5 1.4 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi

A direct competitor to the RPi 3+. Features excellent and stable onboard WiFi, 64-bit CPU. A great all round board, utilizing the H5 ARM CPU. A good alternative to the RPi 3+, with increased performance at a similar price range.

NanoPi K1 Plus photo

NanoPi NEO2 Black

CPU:Allwinner H5 1.2 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:512 MiB - 1 GiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet
Storage:eMMC socket

A NEO2 upgrade with some additional features like eMMC and available with 1 GiB RAM

NanoPi NEO2 Black photo

NanoPi M4V2

CPU:Rockchip RK3399 1.8/1.4 GHz | 6 cores | ARMv8
RAM:4 GiB LPDDR4
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
Storage:eMMC socket

New build of the NanoPi M4 with DDR4 instead of DDR3 RAM.

NanoPi M4V2

PINE H64

CPU:Allwinner H6 Cortex-A53 1.488 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:1 GiB - 3 GiB LPDDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi*
Storage:eMMC socket, PCIe (Model A only)

The PINE H64 is available in two variants, Model A with larger PCB, PCIe slot and optional WiFi, and Model B with ROCK64-size PCB, without PCIe slot and fixed onboard WiFi.

PINE H64 photo

ROCKPro64

CPU:Rockchip RK3399 1.8/1.4 GHz | 6 cores | ARMv8
RAM:4 GiB LPDDR4
NET:Gbit Ethernet
Storage:eMMC socket, PCIe x4

The ROCK64's big brother is here! One of the fastest ARM SBC (RK3399) on the market today, with 2x1.8 GHz A72 cores and 4x1.4 GHz A53 cores. Onboard full size PCIe x4 with excellent throughput compliments a NAS/Server setup, and, endless opportunities. A great addition to your SBC lineup that provides next gen SBC performance. Bottom line: "it's a little chunky, but it ain't no monkey", we love it!

ROCKPro64 photo

Quartz64 Model A

CPU:Rockchip RK3566 1.8 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:4 GiB - 8 GiB LPDDR4
NET:Gbit Ethernet, optional WiFi 5
Storage:eMMC socket, PCIe x4, SATA 3.0

PINE64's next generation SBC based on the new Rockchip RK3566 SoC, which provides a lot of hardware features and connectors. Note that the RK3566 is aimed to be a successor for RK3288 and RK3328, not for the flagship RK3399. So expect the raw CPU performance to be in the range of the ROCK64. The SoC however provides a lot more hardware features, connectors and slots exposed on the SBC.

Quartz64 Model A photo

Quartz64 Model B

CPU:Rockchip RK3566 1.8 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:4 GiB - 8 GiB LPDDR4
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi 5
Storage:eMMC socket, M.2 slot

PINE64's next generation SBC in credit card size, based on the new Rockchip RK3566 SoC, which provides a lot of hardware features and connectors. Note that the RK3566 is aimed to be a successor for RK3288 and RK3328, not for the flagship RK3399. So expect the raw CPU performance to be in the range of the ROCK64. The SoC however provides a lot more hardware features, connectors and slots exposed on the SBC.

Quartz64 Model B photo

SOQuartz

CPU:Rockchip RK3566 1.8 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB - 8 GiB LPDDR4
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi 5
Storage:eMMC socket, PCIe x1

PINE64's next generation compute module based on the new Rockchip RK3566 SoC, which provides a lot of hardware features. Note that the RK3566 is aimed to be a successor for RK3288 and RK3328, not for the flagship RK3399. So expect the raw CPU performance to be in the range of the ROCK64. The SoC however provides a lot more hardware features, connectors and slots exposed on the default baseboard.

SOQuartz photo

Native PC for BIOS/CSM

Direct write Image:Download
Choose this to write directly to the internal/root drive of the target system.
Installer Image:Download
Choose this to write to e.g. a USB stick to boot and install DietPi to an internal drive.

The Native PC is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience. This image is for motherboards with BIOS and/or CSM boot support.

PC logo

ROCK64

CPU:Rockchip RK3328 1.3 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:1 GiB - 4 GiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet
USB:3.0
Storage:eMMC socket

A welcomed evolution of the PINE64 is finally here. Reduced PCB size, low cost, USB 3.0, Gbit Ethernet and eMMC option. A worthy SBC for any server/NAS project.

ROCK64 photo

Native PC for UEFI

Installer Image:Download
Write to e.g. a USB stick to boot and install DietPi to an internal drive.

The Native PC is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience. This image is for motherboards with UEFI boot support and onboard EMMC (e.g.: Z83-II, Beelink AP32 and other Intel NUC/SBC devices with onboard eMMC).

PC logo

Other device (beta)

DietPi-PREP:Convert any Debian image, into a DietPi system.

Unable to find an available image for your device? Don't worry, DietPi contains a script which can be used to turn an installed Debian-based OS into DietPi.

Simply follow the instructions.

NB: End user support is limited to DietPi-specific issues, which excludes kernel and onboard hardware related issues.

Question mark

NanoPC T4

CPU:Rockchip RK3399 1.8/1.4 GHz | 6 cores | ARMv8
RAM:4 GiB LPDDR3-1866
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
Storage:16 GiB eMMC, M.2 socket, PCIe x4

FriendlyELEC's next generation SBC is finally here! One of the fastest ARM SBC (RK3399) on the market today, with 2x1.8 GHz A72 cores and 4x1.4 GHz A53 cores. Onboard M.2/PCIe x4 with excellent throughput compliments a NAS/Server setup. Bottom line, we love it!

NanoPC T4 photo

ROCK Pi S

CPU:Rockchip RK3308 Cortex-A35 | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:256 MiB - 512 MiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
Storage:Optional onboard SD NAND

Little brother of the ROCK Pi 4, headless but with voice detection engine, for IoT and voice applications.

ROCK Pi S photo

NanoPi NEO Plus2

CPU:Allwinner H5 1.2 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:1 GiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
Storage:8 GiB eMMC

NanoPi NEO Plus2 photo

NanoPC M4

CPU:Rockchip RK3399 1.8/1.4 GHz | 6 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB - 4 GiB LPDDR3-1866
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
Storage:eMMC socket

Little brother of the NanoPC T4 with same SoC (RK3399) performance but a few less features, like no onboard eMMC chip (but socket) and no M.2 socket. However the form factor is RPi-like which might suite certain use-cases.

NanoPC M4 photo

NanoPi NEO4

CPU:Rockchip RK3399 1.8/1.4 GHz | 6 cores | ARMv8
RAM:1 GiB DDR3-1866
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
Storage:eMMC socket

The smallest board of the M4/T4/NEO4 RK3399 family. One gets full RK3399 SoC power on a tiny form factor but pays this with only 1 GB RAM and the loss of the 3.5mm audio jack (HDMI audio only) compared to the M4.

NanoPi NEO4 photo

NanoPi NEO3

CPU:Rockchip RK3328 1.5 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:1 GiB - 2 GiB DDR4
NET:Gbit Ethernet
USB:3.0 Type A

A tiny headless SBC, comes in a cute white housing with fanless cooling. It has the ROCK64 SoC, so you know what you can expect, but it runs hot quickly inside there. Prepare to limit the maximum CPU frequency, apply a strict GPU governor or put the board into a new cool well ventilated home.

NanoPi NEO3 photo

NanoPi R2S

CPU:Rockchip RK3328 1.5 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:1 GiB DDR4
NET:2x Gbit Ethernet
USB:2.0 Type A

A headless dual-Ethernet SBC, useful as router setup or network bridge. It has the ROCK64 SoC, so you know what you can expect.

NanoPi R2S photo

NanoPi K2

CPU:Amlogic S905 1.5 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB DDR3
NET:Gbit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth
Storage:eMMC socket

A well featured SBC with the SoC that one might know from Odroid C2

NanoPi K2 photo

Odroid C4/HC4

CPU:Amlogic S905X3 2 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB - 4 GiB DDR4
NET:Gbit Ethernet
Storage:eMMC socket

Odroid C2 successor with modern upgraded components.

NanoPi C4 photo

NanoPi R4S

CPU:Rockchip RK3399 1.8/1.4 GHz | 6 cores | ARMv8
RAM:1 GiB DDR3 - 4 GiB DDR4
NET:2x Gbit Ethernet

FriendlyELEC's RK3399 dual-Ethernet/router board. When using the optionally shipped metal case, the CPU temperature stays in moderate range without a fan, as long as you do not run long-term full-load processes. It is purely headless but has a serial/UART debug port, so if you use it for important services, we recommend to have a serial terminal or adapter cable available, to allow console access even in case of boot issues of failing network (no SSH).

NanoPi R4S photo

NanoPi R5S

CPU:Rockchip RK3568 2.0 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:2 GiB LPDDR4X
NET:2x 2.5 Gbit + 1x 1 Gbit Ethernet
Storage:8 GiB eMMC

FriendlyELEC's latest RK3568 dual-2.5 Gbit Ethernet router board. When using the optionally shipped metal case, the CPU temperature stays in moderate range without a fan, as long as you do not run long-term full-load processes. Other than previous NanoPi router boards, the R5S has a HDMI port as well.

NanoPi R5S photo

Pinebook Pro

CPU:Rockchip RK3399 1.8/1.4 GHz | 6 cores | ARMv8
RAM:4 GiB DDR4
NET:Gbit Ethernet
Storage:64/128 GiB eMMC

The RK3399-based successor of the previous A64-based Pinebook.

Pinebook Pro photo

NanoPi R1

CPU:Allwinner H3 1.2 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv7
RAM:512 MiB - 1 GiB DDR3
NET:1x GiB Ethernet + 1x 100 MiB Ethernet
Storage:8 GiB eMMC

The smallest dual-Ethernet SBC we currently support. This image should run on NanoPi R1S-H3 as well, which is pretty similar, just without eMMC and one USB port only.

NanoPi R1 photo

Radxa Zero

CPU:Amlogic S905Y2 1.8 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8
RAM:512 MiB - 4 GiB DDR4
USB:USB 2.0 OTG and power, USB 3.0 HOST
NET:Onboard WiFi 4/5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4/5
Storage:8 - 128 GiB eMMC on 2 GiB RAM and up variants

Radxa Zero features a quad core 64-bit ARM processor, 32bit LPDDR4, up to 4K@60 HDMI, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO header. Radxa Zero supports USB 2.0 OTG and power via one USB C port.
Radxa Zero comes in 4 options with different RAM/storage configuration.

NB: No eMMC on 512 MiB and 1 GiB model, only 8 GiB eMMC for 2 GiB RAM model, larger eMMC only available for 4 GiB RAM model

Radxa Zero photo

User Testimonials

We value our users and their feedback on DietPi, here are just a few testimonials.

"My first Raspberry Pi experience, installed DietPi and it works like charm. Many thanks and my compliments to the makers/developers!!
This is a fantastic piece of work!
I have build a music streamer: Raspberry Zero W (headless), JustBoom Digi Zero pHAT, SanDisk 400 GB microSD card, MPD/O!MPD"

maarten, DietPi Forum

"Pretty much the best OS for a small board computer such as a Raspberry Pi or Odroid, etc. Very easy to use and excellent community support. If you have a RPI or other small board computer this is a must. It is excellent for beginners."

DistroWatch review

"Phenomenal!
I appreciate all the hard work put into this. You know, it's funny... I wanted my 6 pi's each to run a different distro. And originally they were. But time after time I find reasons to make my life easier by putting DietPi on them. Now of them run DietPi because it just makes sense for their purposes!
Thanks for all the hard work guys! :-D"

DistroWatch review

"Just wanted to say thank you for DietPi. As someone who's intermediate at best with Linux and SBCs in general, its made everything so much more accessible. I don't have that much time to tinker and I need things to generally work out of the box with little fuss. Dietpi has made it possible for me to be running Nextcloud, Pi-hole, NZBGet and more on a Pi4 with minimal effort. Sure Docker could do the same but there is something about running things natively that I like.
Automation features like Dietpi Backup and Drive Manager are just the icing on the cake to a great eco-system.
Thank you for Dietpi."

Reds, DietPi Forum