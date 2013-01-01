CPU: Allwinner A64 1.1 GHz | 4 cores | ARMv8 RAM: 2 GiB DDR3 NET: WiFi Storage: eMMC

The Pinebook is a phenomenal Linux laptop with exceptional build quality that rivals £300+ laptops. The unit is fitted with an exceptionally bright 1080p IPS screen, eMMC and onboard WiFi.

When considering all this only costs $99, you'd be silly not to pick one up. Highly recommended for anyone who loves SBCs with an expected light workload use. An ARM laptop done right, and then some!