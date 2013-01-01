Replaced
DietPi is more than just a minimal image.
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian OS, highly optimised for minimal CPU and RAM resource usage, ensuring your SBC always runs at its maximum potential.
DietPi programs use lightweight Whiptail menus. Spend less time staring at the command line, more time enjoying your Pi.
Quickly and easily install popular software "ready to run" and optimised for your system. Only the software you need is installed.
Quickly and effortlessly customise your device's hardware and software settings for your needs, including network connection and localisation setup.
Quickly and easily backup or restore your DietPi system.
You decide how much logging you need. Get a performance boost with DietPi-RAMlog, or, rsyslog and logrotate for log critical servers.
Control which installed software has higher or lower priority levels: nice, affinity, policy scheduler and more.
DietPi automatically checks for updates and informs you when they are available. Update instantly, without having to write a new image.
Allows you to completely automate a DietPi installation with no user input. Simply by configuring dietpi.txt before powering on.
The Odroid C1 is esteemed to be the most powerful low-cost single board computer available, as well as being an extremely versatile device. Featuring a quad-core Amlogic processor, advanced Mali GPU, and Gigabit Ethernet, it can function as a home theater set-top box, a general purpose computer for web browsing, gaming and socializing, a compact tool for college or office work, a prototyping device for hardware tinkering, a controller for home automation, a workstation for software development, and much more.
In our eyes, the Odroid C2 is the best "all round" SBC on the market today. Exceptional CPU and LAN performance which is great for multiple uses. Couple the C2 with an eMMC module and you'll experience next-level SBC filesystem performance at up to 140 MiB/s transfer rates. The C2 is innovative SBC perfection, and, because of its excellent all round performance, we even have a few dedicated to daily DietPi testing.
The XU4 is a powerhouse performance monster SBC and features USB 3.0, which makes it great for a NAS system. However, the XU4 does suffer from excessive heat at full load, you can expect 3-5 seconds at full load, before thermal throttling kicks in @ 95'c and reduces clocks. Aside from this, the XU4 is one of the most powerful SBC on the market today and features a much welcomed USB 3.0 support. It also looks great with Odroid-CloudShell and DietPi-CloudShell stats!
PINE A64 was the worlds first "kickstarted" SBC (AFAIK). Featuring a 64-bit CPU and up to 2 GiB RAM with Gbit Ethernet. The PINE A64 shows promise for future kickstarted SBCs, albeit, the PINE A64 board is somewhat cumbersome.
Small SBC with lots of features. 8 core powerhouse, great for multi-threaded programs like Plex Media Server
The Pinebook is a phenomenal Linux laptop with exceptional build quality that rivals £300+ laptops. The unit is fitted with an exceptionally bright 1080p IPS screen, eMMC and onboard WiFi.
When considering all this only costs $99, you'd be silly not to pick one up. Highly recommended for anyone who loves SBCs with an expected light workload use. An ARM laptop done right, and then some!
The Hyper-V virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.
The Parallels virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.
The UTM virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.
The Proxmox virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.
Hardkernel's next generation "high-end" SBC is finally here! The fastest ARM SBC we have ever tested. Excellent performance and thermals at a reasonable price range.
The VMware virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.
The VirtualBox virtual machine is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience.
Compared to other RK3399 SBCs, this one is small sized, like the Raspberry Pi.
The Allo Sparky SBC is unique, in the way its been designed for Audiophile usage at its core. By attaching a Kali Reclocker, Allo Piano DAC and Volt+, this system becomes the ultimate in high end audio quality and playback. If you love your audio and want the very best in audio quality, Sparky SBC coupled with the available audio HATs, is the complete Audiophile SBC solution.
Here come the giants "ASUS" with their first SBC on the market. It provides excellent performance as a SBC with its 1.8 GHz CPU and SDIO 3.0 for fast SD transfer rates. The S model contains an additional onboard eMMC module with write speeds of 70 MiB/s and read speeds of 150 MiB/s. A highly recommended SBC.
The NanoPi M3's "Mini-Me". 8 core powerhouse, great for multi-threaded programs like Plex Media Server, all wrapped up into a nano sized SBC device. The CPU runs hot under full CPU load, so if you plan to run this at full load, make sure to obtain an upgraded heat sink (as the default is insufficient).
An upgrade to the original Nano NEO, now features H5 64-bit CPU and Gbit LAN. Quite possibly the smallest (and cutest) SBC on the market. Great for headless/IoT/NAS/server/HiFi projects and showing old friends how small computers have become.
A direct competitor to the RPi 3+. Features excellent and stable onboard WiFi, 64-bit CPU. A great all round board, utilizing the H5 ARM CPU. A good alternative to the RPi 3+, with increased performance at a similar price range.
A NEO2 upgrade with some additional features like eMMC and available with 1 GiB RAM
New build of the NanoPi M4 with DDR4 instead of DDR3 RAM.
The PINE H64 is available in two variants, Model A with larger PCB, PCIe slot and optional WiFi, and Model B with ROCK64-size PCB, without PCIe slot and fixed onboard WiFi.
The ROCK64's big brother is here! One of the fastest ARM SBC (RK3399) on the market today, with 2x1.8 GHz A72 cores and 4x1.4 GHz A53 cores. Onboard full size PCIe x4 with excellent throughput compliments a NAS/Server setup, and, endless opportunities. A great addition to your SBC lineup that provides next gen SBC performance. Bottom line: "it's a little chunky, but it ain't no monkey", we love it!
PINE64's next generation SBC based on the new Rockchip RK3566 SoC, which provides a lot of hardware features and connectors. Note that the RK3566 is aimed to be a successor for RK3288 and RK3328, not for the flagship RK3399. So expect the raw CPU performance to be in the range of the ROCK64. The SoC however provides a lot more hardware features, connectors and slots exposed on the SBC.
PINE64's next generation SBC in credit card size, based on the new Rockchip RK3566 SoC, which provides a lot of hardware features and connectors. Note that the RK3566 is aimed to be a successor for RK3288 and RK3328, not for the flagship RK3399. So expect the raw CPU performance to be in the range of the ROCK64. The SoC however provides a lot more hardware features, connectors and slots exposed on the SBC.
PINE64's next generation compute module based on the new Rockchip RK3566 SoC, which provides a lot of hardware features. Note that the RK3566 is aimed to be a successor for RK3288 and RK3328, not for the flagship RK3399. So expect the raw CPU performance to be in the range of the ROCK64. The SoC however provides a lot more hardware features, connectors and slots exposed on the default baseboard.
The Native PC is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience. This image is for motherboards with BIOS and/or CSM boot support.
A welcomed evolution of the PINE64 is finally here. Reduced PCB size, low cost, USB 3.0, Gbit Ethernet and eMMC option. A worthy SBC for any server/NAS project.
The Native PC is great for those occasions where SBC performance just isn't enough. Run one of these on any x86_64 PC/server and still get the same great DietPi features and experience. This image is for motherboards with UEFI boot support and onboard EMMC (e.g.: Z83-II, Beelink AP32 and other Intel NUC/SBC devices with onboard eMMC).
Unable to find an available image for your device? Don't worry, DietPi contains a script which can be used to turn an installed Debian-based OS into DietPi.
Simply follow the instructions.
NB: End user support is limited to DietPi-specific issues, which excludes kernel and onboard hardware related issues.
FriendlyELEC's next generation SBC is finally here! One of the fastest ARM SBC (RK3399) on the market today, with 2x1.8 GHz A72 cores and 4x1.4 GHz A53 cores. Onboard M.2/PCIe x4 with excellent throughput compliments a NAS/Server setup. Bottom line, we love it!
Little brother of the ROCK Pi 4, headless but with voice detection engine, for IoT and voice applications.
Little brother of the NanoPC T4 with same SoC (RK3399) performance but a few less features, like no onboard eMMC chip (but socket) and no M.2 socket. However the form factor is RPi-like which might suite certain use-cases.
The smallest board of the M4/T4/NEO4 RK3399 family. One gets full RK3399 SoC power on a tiny form factor but pays this with only 1 GB RAM and the loss of the 3.5mm audio jack (HDMI audio only) compared to the M4.
A tiny headless SBC, comes in a cute white housing with fanless cooling. It has the ROCK64 SoC, so you know what you can expect, but it runs hot quickly inside there. Prepare to limit the maximum CPU frequency, apply a strict GPU governor or put the board into a new cool well ventilated home.
A headless dual-Ethernet SBC, useful as router setup or network bridge. It has the ROCK64 SoC, so you know what you can expect.
A well featured SBC with the SoC that one might know from Odroid C2
Odroid C2 successor with modern upgraded components.
FriendlyELEC's RK3399 dual-Ethernet/router board. When using the optionally shipped metal case, the CPU temperature stays in moderate range without a fan, as long as you do not run long-term full-load processes. It is purely headless but has a serial/UART debug port, so if you use it for important services, we recommend to have a serial terminal or adapter cable available, to allow console access even in case of boot issues of failing network (no SSH).
FriendlyELEC's latest RK3568 dual-2.5 Gbit Ethernet router board. When using the optionally shipped metal case, the CPU temperature stays in moderate range without a fan, as long as you do not run long-term full-load processes. Other than previous NanoPi router boards, the R5S has a HDMI port as well.
The RK3399-based successor of the previous A64-based Pinebook.
The smallest dual-Ethernet SBC we currently support. This image should run on NanoPi R1S-H3 as well, which is pretty similar, just without eMMC and one USB port only.
Radxa Zero features a quad core 64-bit ARM processor, 32bit LPDDR4, up to 4K@60 HDMI, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.0, 40-pin GPIO header. Radxa Zero supports USB 2.0 OTG and power via one USB C port.
Radxa Zero comes in 4 options with different RAM/storage configuration.
NB: No eMMC on 512 MiB and 1 GiB model, only 8 GiB eMMC for 2 GiB RAM model, larger eMMC only available for 4 GiB RAM model
